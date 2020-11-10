UrduPoint.com
Journalist Protection Bill Finalized: Shibli

Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:16 PM

Journalist Protection Bill finalized: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the Journalist Protection Bill had been finalized by the Ministry of Information and Human Rights Division.

In a tweet, he said it would soon be submitted to Parliament for approval. "Protecting the rights of journalists and workers is our number one priority," he remarked.

Shibli Faraz said: "We will strive for the promotion of independent and responsible journalismin the country."

