Journalist Protection Bill finalized: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the Journalist Protection Bill had been finalized by the Ministry of Information and Human Rights Division.

In a tweet, he said it would soon be submitted to Parliament for approval. "Protecting the rights of journalists and workers is our number one priority," he remarked.

Shibli Faraz said: "We will strive for the promotion of independent and responsible journalismin the country."