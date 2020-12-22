Journalist railway concession cards valid till Feb 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has extended the date of the journalist concession cards for the year 2020, till February 28, 2021.

According to a notification, issued here on Tuesday, now the journalists could enjoy the facility of concession in fare in the trains on the card issued by the PR for 2020, which was going to expire on Dec 31, 2020.

The process of making new concession cards for the journalists would be started in February 2021.