Journalist robbed in broad daylight in Sector I-8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ):Two gun-toting robbers on Wednesday snatched Rs800,000 cash in broad daylight from a senior journalist of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) at the parking lot of his residential flat in Street 4 of Sector I-8/1.

According to senior reporter Ishtiaq Rao, he got issued a draft and withdrew the amount from a private bank in I-8 Markaz at around 11.30 am. The two armed persons riding on a motorbike intercepted him at the parking lot of his flat, snatched the cash amount and sped.

Soon after the incident, he informed the I-9 police of the robbery. A police team visited the scene and later asked him to come to the police station for registration of the first information report. The police obtained closed-circuit television footage from the bank and its surrounding shops.

Meanwhile, a delegation of journalists, including Ishtiaq Rao met Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar, who assured them of full cooperation and committed to direct the police for immediate arrest of the accused.

The journalists community in Islamabad have expressed serious concerns over the incident. National Press Club President Shakeel Anjum and General Secretary Anwer Raza demanded the police to arrest the perpetrators at the earliest and provide justice to the journalist deprived of his hard-earned money.

The incident has created fear among the residents of Sector I-8, who complained non-effective policing measures in the area. "The law and order situation in I-8 continues to worsen, but the police are not taking steps to stop crimes," an area resident said.