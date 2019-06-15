UrduPoint.com
Journalist Sami Ibrahim Registers FIR Against Fawad Chaudhry For Slapping Him

Sat 15th June 2019 | 11:54 AM

Sabi Ibrahim in his FIR requested to take legal action against Fawad Chaudhry and register a case against him for abusing him and threatening him of dangerous consequences.  

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) Journalist Sami Ibrahim has registered an FIR against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for slapping him.

According to the FIR, Sami Ibrahim, the president of Bol news Islamabad and anchorperson, was in Dynasty Hotel in Faisalabad to attend the wedding ceremony of 92 News owner Mian Rasheed’s daughter.

Fellow journalists Arshad Sharif, Rauf Klasra, DG FIA Basheer Memon and PTI lawmaker Farrukh Habib were also present in the ceremony when Fawad Chaudhry slapped him along with his aides slapped Sami Ibrahim.

Fawad Chaudhry had slapped journalist Sami Ibrahim at wedding in Faisalabad.

Fawad Chaudhary alleged that the journalist had demanded Rs200 million for advertisements for BOL tv of fake degrees fame while he was the information minister.

He said that Sami Ibrahim started blackmailing him when he refused to provide him the revenue for ads.

