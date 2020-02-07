UrduPoint.com
Journalist Says Politician Who Borrowed Rs 800 In 2007 Is Now Billionaire

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 01:59 PM

Arif Hameed Bhatti—a TV anchor—says that Saiful Malook asked him through a friend to borrow Rs. 800 in 2007 but now has made huge property and billions of rupees.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2020) “A man who contacted me through a friend to borrow Rs. 800 has now become a “billionaire”, senior journalist Arif Hameed Bhatti said here on Friday.

“There are many people who became rich soon after entering into politics and that person is one of them,” said the journalist during a tv program, while exposing the politics’ assets beyond means.

“Don’t know how Saiful Malook turned billionaire in very shortage span of time,” said the journalist. Saiful Malook—who is Member of the Provincial Assembly—lives in a house of four canal and developed billions of rupees.

He pointed out that there are many people who became rich and developed huge assets after entering into politics but the question is that why the investigators or department concerned are not able to investigate the matter.

Bhatti claimed that a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan advised him to stop the accountability process against PML-N and PPP and resolve all the issues. He also advised him to protect himself from the conspirators.

“95 per cent officers in bureaucracy are those who were appointed by the PML-N,” said the journalist, adding that there are many PTI leaders against whom the NAB investigation was being done besides many opposition leaders’ accountability.

