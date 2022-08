Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away

Renowned Journalist Syed Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passed away on Thursday night in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Renowned Journalist Syed Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passed away on Thursday night in Islamabad.

Rizvi started his journalistic carrier with eminent urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz in Pakistan Times and served in daily Muslim, Pakistan Observer, Pakistan Gulf Economic and Financial Times.

Rizvi belongs to the very first batch of Masters in journalism from Punjab University in the year 1962 . The veteran journalist left behind a large number of friends, colleagues and admirers.

His funeral will be offered tomorrow after Zohar prayer at Masjid Sohaib Rumi, F7/1, Faisal Market.