Journalist Shot Dead In Mingora

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:46 PM

Journalist shot dead in Mingora

A journalist was gunned down in Shakkardar, area of Matta, Tehsil of Swat.As per media reports, the victim was the PML-N local leader and also the member of peace committee

Mingora (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) A journalist was gunned down in Shakkardar, area of Matta, Tehsil of Swat.As per media reports, the victim was the PML-N local leader and also the member of peace committee.According to police the victim identified as Javed Ullah Khan, journalist by profession was on his way to his fields when some unknown armed masked men opened fire on his vehicle.

As a result he sustained serious injuries and was shifted to nearby local hospital for first aid but he died during treatment.However, police guard present in the vehicle at the time of incident remained safe.Police and Anti-Terrorism officials reached the scene, seized the area and started search operation.

