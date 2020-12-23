Journalist shot dead in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A local journalist was shot dead at Qasba Gujrat in district Muzaffargarh.

According to Mahmood Kot police sources, a journalist namely Malik Nizam Taani was standing outside his home when some unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire at him.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries. He died on way to hospital. Journalists Associations of south Punjab strongly condemned the incident and demanded of Punjab government to ensure early arrest of the culprits.