UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalist Shot Dead In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:30 AM

Journalist shot dead in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A local journalist was shot dead at Qasba Gujrat in district Muzaffargarh.

According to Mahmood Kot police sources, a journalist namely Malik Nizam Taani was standing outside his home when some unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire at him.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries. He died on way to hospital. Journalists Associations of south Punjab strongly condemned the incident and demanded of Punjab government to ensure early arrest of the culprits.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Died Gujrat Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 December 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

At request of Pfizer, Ministry of Health announces ..

9 hours ago

UK Government Outcomes Lab publishes case study on ..

9 hours ago

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends MoI Virtual 1st Forum for S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.