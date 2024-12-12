Open Menu

Journalist Shot Killed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Journalist shot killed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A local journalist was shot dead in Tiranda Muhammad Panah on Thursday.

Police said that Malik Zafar Naich was distributing newspapers on a motorbike

in the morning when unidentified persons shot him dead in front of Ali Garh

High school near Ma'az Town, and fled the scene.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem.

The victim was working for a local daily and business of newspapers

sale in local area.

Police have registered a case against unknown suspects and started

investigation.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur Union of Journalists, Chani Goth Press Club, Electronic

Media Reporters Association Liaquatpur and other media organizations have

strongly condemned the murder of Naich. They demanded early arrest of culprits.

Recent Stories

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengt ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

7 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

16 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

16 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

16 hours ago
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

16 hours ago
 Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

16 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

16 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

16 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

16 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan