Journalist shot killed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A local journalist was shot dead in Tiranda Muhammad Panah on Thursday.

Police said that Malik Zafar Naich was distributing newspapers on a motorbike

in the morning when unidentified persons shot him dead in front of Ali Garh

High school near Ma'az Town, and fled the scene.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem.

The victim was working for a local daily and business of newspapers

sale in local area.

Police have registered a case against unknown suspects and started

investigation.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur Union of Journalists, Chani Goth Press Club, Electronic

Media Reporters Association Liaquatpur and other media organizations have

strongly condemned the murder of Naich. They demanded early arrest of culprits.