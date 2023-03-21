Journalist Siddique Jan arrested in Judicial Complex violence case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad police said on Tuesday that Siddique Jan, a journalist affiliated with a private news channel, has been arrested in connection with the violence and rioting outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex during the hearing of Toshakhana case on March 18.

A police spokesperson said that a case (no.3/23) has been registered against him at CTD Police Station and he would be presented before the court on time.