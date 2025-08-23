Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of service

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shahbaz has authored countless articles, investigative reports, and editorials that have informed and inspired readers across generations.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) Syed Shahbaz, a seasoned journalist with a distinguished career spanning over 34 years, has been awarded a prestigious Certificate of Congressional Recognition in acknowledgment of his enduring contributions to the field of journalism.

His commitment to truth and accuracy has earned him widespread respect among peers and audiences alike.

In addition to his prolific writing, Shahbaz is also the driving force behind PakWatan, a widely circulated daily newspaper, which continues to serve as a trusted source of news and analysis.

Beyond print, he connects with audiences through his daily talk shows, where he sheds light on pressing issues, engages in meaningful discussions, and amplifies diverse voices.

Colleagues describe Shahbaz as both dedicated and passionate—qualities that have defined his decades-long career. His tireless work ethic and unwavering belief in the power of journalism to strengthen communities and democracies stand as a testament to his legacy.