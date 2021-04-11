Journalist Wasim laid to rest in Karak

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) ::Local Journalist Wasim Alam laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard Metha Khel Karak on Sunday.

People from different walk of life including Journalists, scores of his well-wishers, civil society members and friends attended his funeral prayer.

Fatiha offered for the departed soul of late Wasim Alam at Karak Press Club attended by President Karak Press Club Khalid Khattak and others seniors Journalists.

They demanded chief minister to announce martyr package for the family of late Wasim Alam and arrest the culprits who involved in his killing.