UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalist Welfare Endowment Fund Amendment Bill Tabled In Provincial Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:25 PM

Journalist Welfare Endowment Fund amendment bill tabled in Provincial Assembly

A bill relating to welfare of journalist community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was tabled in Provincial Assembly on Tuesday for approval as an Act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :A bill relating to welfare of journalist community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was tabled in Provincial Assembly on Tuesday for approval as an Act.

The bill titled as `Khyber Pakthunkhwa Journalist Welfare Endowment Fund (Amendment) Bill 2019' was tabled by Provincial Minister for food, Qalander Lodhi.

Panel of Chairman, Zahir Shah Toru was chairing the proceedings of provincial assembly.

The bill aims to provide welfare to the deserving journalists working in electronic media, newspapers and news agencies enlisted in the media list of government.

According to preambles of the bill, it is expedient to provide for the establishment of Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund in the province of KP for providing financial assistance to the journalists who cannot afford the expenditure incurred on his own medical treatment or his family members or expenditure to be incurred on his or their family members funeral expenses and compensation to the family members of such journalists who embraces martyrdom in acts of terrorism.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly 2019 Family Media Government

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

5 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

5 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

5 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

6 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.