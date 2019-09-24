Journalist Welfare Endowment Fund amendment bill tabled in Provincial Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :A bill relating to welfare of journalist community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was tabled in Provincial Assembly on Tuesday for approval as an Act.

The bill titled as `Khyber Pakthunkhwa Journalist Welfare Endowment Fund (Amendment) Bill 2019' was tabled by Provincial Minister for food, Qalander Lodhi.

Panel of Chairman, Zahir Shah Toru was chairing the proceedings of provincial assembly.

The bill aims to provide welfare to the deserving journalists working in electronic media, newspapers and news agencies enlisted in the media list of government.

According to preambles of the bill, it is expedient to provide for the establishment of Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund in the province of KP for providing financial assistance to the journalists who cannot afford the expenditure incurred on his own medical treatment or his family members or expenditure to be incurred on his or their family members funeral expenses and compensation to the family members of such journalists who embraces martyrdom in acts of terrorism.