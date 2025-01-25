Journalist Zulf Pirzado Remembered On His First Death Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 11:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Senior journalist late Zulf Pirzado was remembered on his first death anniversary in a program organized by Sindh Journalists Council here on Saturday. A large number of journalists and friends of late Pirzado participated in the program co-hosted by SJC and the family members of the deceased.
Addressing the ceremony, Chief Editor Daily Awami Awaz Dr Jabbar Khattak paid rich tributes to late Zulf and said he was a creative media person. Due to his untimely death, daily Awami Awaz lost a dedicated journalist and newspaper lagged behind in its professional journey, Dr Khattak added.
Former president KPC Imtiaz Khan Faran, Senior journalist Dr Ayub Shaikh, Naimat Khuhro, Bureau Chief APP Abdullah Sarohi, Mahesh Kumar, Altaf Pirzado, Zarar Peerzado, Aijaz Shaikh, Sarwar Samejo, Rafiwue Bhutto, Sheema Kirmani, Marvi Palejo, Ghazi Jhandeer of Sindh Journalist Council, Khalida Zulf Peerzado, Manik Kingrani and others also addressed the anniversary event and paid tribute to late Zulf Peerzado.
They said late Zulf was a professional and committed journalist who always wrote and highlighted the burning issues of the country in general and Sindh's issued in particular in his writings.
Those who attended the program were Zulifikar Rajper, Sher Muhammad Khuhawer, Rehman Malik, Sultana Waqasi, Virsa Pirzado, daughter of late Zulf and others.
