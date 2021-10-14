Journalistic bodies condemn police forceful entry in PPC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The office-bearers of Peshawar Press Club ( PPC) on Thursday strongly condemned police for forced entry and misbehave with journalists within premises of the press club.

President PPC , M. Riaz chaired an emergency meeting of the governing body which was attended by General Secretary Imran Bukhari, Shamim Shahid Alamgir Khan, Arif Yousafzai, Nasir Hussain and Irfan Musazai to discuss unlawful action of police by making a forceful entry in the press club.

It might be recalled that DSP rank police officer along with other policemen forcibly entered the press club when transgender community was addressing a press conference.

President of Khyber Union of Journalists, Fida Khattak and General Secretary Muhammad Naeem attended the meeting on the special invitation.

The meeting unanimously demanded of the KP government to take action against police officails who violation sanctity of the press club.

The meeting decided to boycott all police functions till the issue was resolved.