Journalists Always Risked Their Lives In Pursuing Professional Obligations: Ajmal Wazir

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:20 PM

The Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that journalists have always risked their lives in pursuit of professional obligations and the provincial government will extend all out support to the media persons affected by Covid-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that journalists have always risked their lives in pursuit of professional obligations and the provincial government will extend all out support to the media persons affected by Covid-19.

He stated that journalists should not feel alone as the government stood by them and will never leave them alone. He expressed these views while dispatching relief packages to media persons who tested positive for Corona Virus in Peshawar. The packages were handed over to General Secretary of Peshawar Press Club Imran Yousafzai and Finance Secretary Peshawar Press Club Aziz Buneri.

The advisor informed that it was difficult for any government to overcome any crisis without having media support adding that media sensitized the masses on different issues including the current pandemic.

Ajmal Wazir lauded the performance of the journalists in creating public awareness against Corona and said that the affected journalists of Peshawar risked their lives to aware general public against Corona.

Ajmal Wazir informed that besides medics including doctors, nurses, paramedics along with security agencies, journalists were also one of the frontline forces against Corona which was why the government provided protective equipment to journalists to protect them from Corona.

The Information Adviser said that the assistance to journalists would continue and urged media to carry on with their professional responsibilities and support the government in defeating Corona.

