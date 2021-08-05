UrduPoint.com

"Looking at the increasing number of covid-19 cases in Karachi, Arts Council has decided to provide the vaccination facility to the journalist and media members," said Mohammad Ahmed Shah, president of the Arts Council Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th Aug, 2021) "Looking at the increasing number of covid-19 cases in Karachi, Arts Council has decided to provide the vaccination facility to the journalist and media members," said Mohammad Ahmed Shah, president of the Arts Council Karachi.

"Coronavirus continues to climb fast in Pakistan.

Journalists are the frontline workers so their vaccination is highly needed. The Arts Council is providing this facility for the journalist’s community to come to the Arts Council with their office card and get them vaccinated." Ahmed Shah added.
It should be noted that the vaccination process continues at the Arts Council for 5 months. Timings of the vaccination center are from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. For further details, Journalists can get in touch with Shahla Mahmood, the media manager of the Arts Council.

