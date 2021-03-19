UrduPoint.com
Journalists Assured Of Problem's Resolution: Commissioner

Fri 19th March 2021

Journalists assured of problem's resolution: Commissioner

Commissioner Mardan Division, Muntazir Khan Friday praised efforts and sacrifices of journalist fraternity during corona pandemic and said that they would be provided needed assistance and help in disposing professional obligations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Muntazir Khan Friday praised efforts and sacrifices of journalist fraternity during corona pandemic and said that they would be provided needed assistance and help in disposing professional obligations.

Talking to journalist in Meet the Press program after visiting Mardan Press Club, he assured cooperation to journalist community and said that their role could not be undermined in existence circumstances.

He said that government is not oblivious to the problems of journalists adding steps would be taken to resolve their genuine problems.

He also highlighted efforts of government to facilitate people and said that a result oriented plan has been formulated to control price hike during Ramzan. He said that those found guilty of hoarding and profiteering in the holy month would be dealt without any discrimination.

Commissioner said that dispute resolution councils have been constituted at union council and tehsil levels that would help resolve local level disputes in an amicable way considering the concerns of stakeholders.

