Journalists' Bodies Concerns On PECA Amendments To Be Addressed: Rana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Saturday journalistic bodies' concerns and suggestions will be considered regarding the PECA act amendments.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that addressing the menace of misinformation was not just a challenge for Pakistan but a global issue.
He assured that input from media representatives would be incorporated. “I have spoken to the Prime Minister, and the Minister for Information will also be involved. Journalists can appoint their representatives to discuss and refine the proposals.
The matter is currently under committee discussion and will be deliberated further.”
He guaranteed that the initiative would not be used against working journalists or press organizations and journalistic bodies. “We aim to proceed only through consensus,” he added.
On the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case, he described it as a clear instance of corruption and misuse of authority. This case is far from simple, involving intricate financial transactions and power abuse for personal gain, he added.
Recent Stories
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Journalists' bodies concerns on PECA amendments to be addressed: Rana7 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to mark India's Republic Day as Black Day, slamming occupation and human rights abuses17 minutes ago
-
No alternative to negotiations for Pakistan’s stability: Qaiser Sheikh17 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operations against terrorists27 minutes ago
-
PTI’s erratic approach to negotiations reflects immaturity: Irfan Siddiqui47 minutes ago
-
AJK President calls for accelerated efforts towards sustainable progress47 minutes ago
-
Kohat education board set for major overhaul57 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi announces Rs 32,099.623 million development boost for Attock1 hour ago
-
Air quality index recorded 166 in city1 hour ago
-
Bilal Yaseen visits Chahan Dam water supply project1 hour ago
-
Journalist Zulf Pirzado remembered on his first death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Pakistan reports year's first Mpox case1 hour ago