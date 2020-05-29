UrduPoint.com
Journalists Bodies Mourn Fakharud Din Syed's Death

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Journalists bodies mourn Fakharud Din Syed's death

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Journalists' fraternities here Thursday mourned the death of senior journalist Fakharud Din Syed, who embraced martyrdom Wednesday night after fighting for 10 days with the coronavirus infection contracted in the line of duty.

Peshawar Press Club, Khyber Union of Journalists, Sadda Press Club and other unions of journalists'expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Fakharud Din, and prayed eternal peace for his departed soul, and fortitude to his bereaved family to bear the loss.

The Sadda Press Club held a condolence reference in the memory of Fakharud Din Syed and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

They urged the Federal and provincial governments to give financial assistance to the window and children of Shaheed Fakharud Din from the Shuhada Package. Later Fateha was oalso ffered for the departed soul.

The funeral prayer of Shaheed Fakharud Din Syed was offered here at 11 am and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

