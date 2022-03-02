UrduPoint.com

Journalists' Bodies Move Another Plea Against PECA

March 02, 2022

The journalists' bodies had moved another petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging PECA (amendment) Ordinance 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The journalists' bodies had moved another petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging PECA (amendment) Ordinance 2022.

The petition was filed by Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Association of Electronic Media Editors and news Directors, All Pakistan Newspapers Society and Council of Newspapers Editors.

The petition said there were no sufficient grounds that led to issuance of the ordinance, adding that the new law was contradicting with the constitution. It prayed before the court to turn down the ordinance.

>