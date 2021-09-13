Journalists bodies organize rally in support of proposed PMDA Bill

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Professionals) Journalist Joint Action Committee, All Pakistan Newspapers and Editors Forum (APNEF) and civil society representatives on Monday organized a rally in support of proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), Bill

A large number of journalists gathered here at D-Chowk Islamabad to demonstrate support for the proposed PMDA law.

The participants were carrying placards and chanting slogans in support of the proposed legislation aimed at protecting journalists' rights.

President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Professional Mazhar Iqbal said the proposed law will help control fake news and protect media workers' rights.

He said no government in the past ever thought about the rights of journalists; and as of now, reforms are being introduced, media owners are opposing it.

He said a few journalists who were protesting against the proposed law are doing all this at the behest of the owners of their media organizations.

Mazhar Iqbal said that they needed to prevent owners of media organizations to dismiss their employees from service on whims. He said they were negotiating with the government on the proposed law and said every issue can be settled through negotiations.

He said that those protesting against PMDA proposed law should study it. He said that working journalists rights were always exploited and even salaries were not paid on time. Chairman Journalist Joint Action Committee Rana Imran Latif said reforms were always opposed by a group of vested interests.

He said the journalists who were opposing the proposed legislation were working on the agenda of media organizations' owners.

Senior journalist Zahid Mashwani said they were supporting the proposed law because it would discourage fake news and media workers rights should be protected.

The rally was also joined by media workers in a large number in support of the proposed law.

The participants of the rally have demanded implementation of the proposed law as soon as possible.