Journalists Boycott Assembly Proceeding Protesting Against BRT Officials

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 01:22 PM

Journalists boycott assembly proceeding protesting against BRT officials

Media persons covering provincial assembly proceeding Wednesday boycotted the session, protesting over not taking action against the employees of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for manhandling media teams during BRT coverage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Media persons covering provincial assembly proceeding Wednesday boycotted the session, protesting over not taking action against the employees of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for manhandling media teams during BRT coverage.

Soon after recitation from Holy Quran, the journalists walked out of the assembly hall. The proceeding begin with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair.

Minister for Finance Taimoor Salim Jhagra and MPA Fazle Elahi hurriedly rushed towards the protesting journalists in order to convince them to end their boycott. However, the journalists decided not to end their protest and moved out of the assembly precincts.

The journalists community demanded for early action against the persons involved in manhandling the reporters.

The media persons said that three day ago the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has initiated inquiry into manhandling of journalists by staff of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), seeking report within three days pointing responsible of the incident but did nothing till day.

Its merit a mention here that Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai taking notice of the matter, sought an inquiry report of the incident in three days on Wednesday.

The minister directed Director General Peshawar Development Auhtority (PDA) to take immediate action against staff of the BRT project who had been involved in manhandling of media team which was covering the BRT project and submit a report within three days.

Shuatkat Yousafzai said media was completely free and there was no bar on it to go anywhere for coverage, adding it was shameful indeed that officials of certain organizations resort to victimization of media men to hide their incompetency.

