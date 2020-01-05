PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Unknown assailants shot dead Ravinder Singh, the brother of Journalist Harmeet Singh in the jurisdiction of Chankani police station, police said on Saturday.

The deceased Ravinder Singh had come to Peshawar from Shangla for his wedding shopping which was fixed next week.

According to FIR, unknown culprits killed Ravinder Singh and thrown his body in Chamkani area of Peshawar.

Police have registered the case and started investigation to arrest the culprits.