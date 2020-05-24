Journalists, business communities' leaders express grief over sad demise of senior journalist

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The journalists and business communities' leaders Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist and Hyderabad Press Club (HPC) member Sayed Ansar Naqvi who had lost his life in plane crash incident in Karachi the other day.

Senior journalist Ali Hassan, HPC president Lala Rehman Samo, secretary general Mohammad Hussain Khan, APP Bureau Chief Hyderabad Javed Nisar Chana, Secretary General Hyderabad SITE Association Imad Hussain Shaikh and others also expressed their grief and sorrow over the tragic death of Ansar Naqvi.

They also paid rich tributes to Sayed Ansar Naqvi for his services, rendered in the field of journalism and welfare of the journalists' community.

They also condoled with the family of the deceased journalist.