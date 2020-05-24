UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalists, Business Communities' Leaders Express Grief Over Sad Demise Of Senior Journalist

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Journalists, business communities' leaders express grief over sad demise of senior journalist

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The journalists and business communities' leaders Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist and Hyderabad Press Club (HPC) member Sayed Ansar Naqvi who had lost his life in plane crash incident in Karachi the other day.

Senior journalist Ali Hassan, HPC president Lala Rehman Samo, secretary general Mohammad Hussain Khan, APP Bureau Chief Hyderabad Javed Nisar Chana, Secretary General Hyderabad SITE Association Imad Hussain Shaikh and others also expressed their grief and sorrow over the tragic death of Ansar Naqvi.

They also paid rich tributes to Sayed Ansar Naqvi for his services, rendered in the field of journalism and welfare of the journalists' community.

They also condoled with the family of the deceased journalist.

Related Topics

Karachi Business Hyderabad SITE Family Sad

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

22 seconds ago

Profiteers fined Rs78,000 for overcharging on esse ..

4 minutes ago

Taliban Announces 3-Day Ceasefire as Eid Holiday B ..

4 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz terms Eid rare occasion as being cele ..

4 minutes ago

Anti-Nuclear Group Criticizes US After Reports Cla ..

4 minutes ago

PIA plane crash responsible to be treated as per l ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.