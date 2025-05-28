Open Menu

Journalists Celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer, Express Solidarity With Pak Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 07:49 PM

A special ceremony was organized by the Sargodha Union of Journalists (Dastoor) to mark Youm-e-Takbeer, commemorating Pakistan’s emergence as a nuclear power on May 28, 1998

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) A special ceremony was organized by the Sargodha Union of Journalists (Dastoor) to mark Youm-e-Takbeer, commemorating Pakistan’s emergence as a nuclear power on May 28, 1998.

Participants expressed national pride and solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces, cut a celebratory cake, and offered special prayers for the country's peace, security, and prosperity.

The event brought together several senior journalists including Chief Organizer Zulfiqar Hashmi, Chairman Ijaz Malik, Senior Journalist Salahuddin Nadeem, General Secretary Syed Ashar Naveed Ashar, Senior Vice President Rai Hassan Mahmood Dhuddi, Vice President G. Hasnain Shah, Joint Secretary Rana Tahir, Finance Secretary Ziauddin Lali, Chairman Executive Council Haji Khalid Mehmood, Council Member Shafiq Tahir, Amanullah Cheena, and other media professionals.

In their addresses, the speakers highlighted the significance of the nuclear tests conducted in Chaghi, Balochistan, on May 28, 1998, under the slogan of "Takbeer". They emphasized that the echoes of those tests still symbolize strength and deterrence, keeping adversaries at bay. “We sleep peacefully at night because our armed forces vigilantly guard the ideological and geographical frontiers of our homeland,” they said.

The speakers also called upon citizens to value the country’s independence and contribute towards national progress and unity.

The ceremony concluded with a cake-cutting to mark Youm-e-Takbeer, followed by a collective prayer for the nation’s security, prosperity, and unity. The atmosphere was charged with patriotic fervor as participants chanted “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Fauj Zindabad.”

