Journalist's Chat Exposes "unholy Nexus" Between Modi Govt, Media For Military Misadventurism: PM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:50 AM

Journalist's chat exposes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that the latest communication by an Indian journalist revealed unholy nexus between Narendra Modi's government and the India media.

Referring to the revealed chat of Indian journalist Arnab Goswami, the prime minister said on Twitter that Modi-media nexus had led to military misadventurism to win an election in utter disregard for the consequences of destabilising the entire region.

The prime minister said in 2019, he had spoken at United Nations General Assembly on how India's fascist Modi government used the Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains.

"Latest revelations from communication of an Indian journalist, known for his warmongering, reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi govt & Indian media that led to a dangerous military adventurism to win an election in utter disregard for the consequences of destabilising the entire region," the prime minister remarked.

He said Pakistan averted a larger crisis by a responsible and measured response to Balakot incident.

"Yet, Modi (government) continues to turn India into a rogue state," he said.

Imran Khan said Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, its abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a 15-year Indian global disinformation campaign against us all stand exposed.

The prime minister said now India's own media had revealed the dirty nexus that was pushing the nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict it could not afford.

"I want to reiterate that my (government) will continue to expose India's belligerent designs towards Pakistan & Modi (government)'s fascism," he resolved.

The prime minister urged the international community to stop India from its reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi government's brinkmanship pushed the region into a conflict it could not control.

