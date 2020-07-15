UrduPoint.com
Journalists Commended For Front Line Role Against Covid19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Orakzai awarded commendation certificates to journalists in recognition of their front line role against Covid-19.

Talking to media in his office, the deputy commissioner said since journalist community played important role in creating awareness among people about coronavirus,thus their services in this regard deserved to be acknowledged.

He said that journalism was a fourth pillar of the state and a country could not make progress with its support.

He said that journalists had always created awareness and fought against illiteracy in all its forms and hoped that they would continue playing same positive role in future as well.

Later, the deputy commissioner awarded certificates to journalists on positive and constructive reporting in coronavirus situation.

He also took round of Orakzai Press Club in Hangu Bazaar and assured his full support in resolving problems they were facing.

