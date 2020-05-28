Journalists' communities mour martyrdom of Sr Journalist Fakharud Din Syed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Journalists' fraternities Thursday mourned martyrdom of senior Journalist Fakharud Din Syed who embraced martyrdom here on Wednesday night after 10-day ailment due to coronavirus infection in the line of duty.

Peshawar Press Club, Khyber Union of Journalists, Sadda Press Club and other unions of journalists' expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of Fakharud Din and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul.

They also prayed courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Sadda Press Club held a condolence reference in the memory of Fakharud Din Syed and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

They urged the Federal and provincial governments and journalists' welfare bodies to announce and give financial assistance from Shahuda Package for window and children of Shaheed Fakharud Din.

Later Fateha was offered for the departed soul. The funeral prayer of Shaheed Fakharud Din Syed was offered here at 11 a.m and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.