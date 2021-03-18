UrduPoint.com
Journalists Community Playing Vital Role In Country's Progress, Prosperity: Nadeem Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Journalists community playing vital role in country's progress, prosperity: Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi Thursday said journalists community as a fourth pillar of the state was playing a vital role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

He was distributing cheque among the journalists and their families under 'Journalists Support Fund' programme, held at District Public Relations office here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Punjab government was taking exemplary steps for welfare of journalists community in recognition of their services.

He said the pandemic had affected every segment of the society including journalists adding many of them had lost their lives in the line of duty.

The parliamentary secretary pledged to continue supporting families of those journalists. He said health cards were being provided in a bid to facilitate them from all aspects of life.

District Public Relations Director Syed Majid Shah said the department was playing its role for their welfare to keep a good working relationship between government and journalists community.

Journalists Support Fund, Writers Welfare Funds and Accredition Cards were its living examples, he added.

Deputy Directors Asghar Khan and Wasim Yousuf among other staffers were present on the occasion.

