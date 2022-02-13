UrduPoint.com

Journalist's Death Bereaves KP CM's Aide

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Journalist's death bereaves KP CM's Aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations (IPR), Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the Wana based senior journalist, Javed Noor Wazir, said an official handout issued here on Sunday morning.

In a condolence message, the Special Assistant said that he had recently talked to late Javed Noor and inquired about his health. He said that the journalistic services of Javed Noor Wazir for tribal districts will be remembered for long period.

The Special Assistant prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of late Javed Noor Wazir and fortitude to his bereaved family. Late Javed Noor Wazir was a cardiac patient and was under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Mufti Mahmood Hospital D.I. Khan.

>