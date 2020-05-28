Advisor on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government was deeply saddened by the death of senior journalist Fakhruddin Syed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Advisor on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government was deeply saddened by the death of senior journalist Fakhruddin Syed.

The journalist community has lost a talented and hardworking fellow and his services will always be remembered.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Ajmal Wazir said senior journalist Fakhruddin Syed lost his life while fulfilling his professional obligations on the front line just like others against Covid-19.

According to the advisor, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has announced Rs 1 million financial assistance for his family and the information department has been directed to pay the amount to the deceased journalist's family as soon as possible adding that late Fakhruddin Syed's family should not feel alone in this hour of grief as the provincial government stood by the late journalist's family members.

The advisor informed that the journalist community was serving on the front line and the provincial government will do everything possible to help journalists since media played an important role in sensitizing people on Covid-19.

The advisor informed that KP has the highest recovery rate 200 isolated wards of Corona were established in the province with a capacity of 5598 beds besides 359 quarantine centers and over 550 ventilators reserved for Corona patients.

He informed that citizens should follow the guidelines issued by the government as the only treatment for corona was to take precautionary measures.

While criticizing the opposition, the advisor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a leader and there was clear differences between leader and dealer adding that the dealers looted the country with both hands.

He stated that CM Mehmood Khan was himself on the frontline visiting hospitals and quarantine centers without caring for his life adding the citizens' lives were more important for them as compared to their own lives.