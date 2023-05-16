(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :A group of Pakistani journalists Tuesday called on Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, in London.

The journalists included Shumaila Noreen, Shabbir Hussain, Naeem Sahoutara and Ghulam Dastageer, who are in the UK for a Chevening's South Asia Journalism Programme administered by the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office.

Speaking during the meeting, the High Commissioner briefed them about the mechanism the Pakistani diaspora is being facilitated.

The new regional geo-political positioning in Asia also came under discussion.

The ambassador appreciated the journalists on their selection for the prestigious Chevening award and hoped they would help portray the positive image of Pakistan "as it provides a people-to-people contact."