Journalists’ Delegation From Bangladesh Visits NCA, Lahore Museum
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A 10-member delegation of Bangladeshi journalists visited the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore on Tuesday, where they were warmly welcomed and received by NCA officials and faculty members.
NCA Deputy Registrar Shehzad Tanveer briefed the delegation on the institution’s rich history, academic achievements, and its efforts to promote arts among youth. He highlighted the college’s role in nurturing creative talent and fostering an environment conducive to artistic excellence.
During their visit, the delegates admired NCA’s faculty for maintaining high educational standards and their dedication to imparting world-class artistic education. As part of the visit, a documentary showcasing the institution’s history and academic milestones was screened at the Fine Arts Department which provided an insight into NCA’s contributions to the field of arts and design.
Later, NCA Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafri met with the visiting delegates, engaging in discussions about cultural and artistic exchanges between two countries. He also presented gift bags to the delegation and participated in a group photo session with them.
The delegates expressed their gratitude for the hospitality and enriching experience at NCA.
Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi journalists visited the Lahore Museum, where they were warmly welcomed by Deputy Director Asim Rizwan.
During their visit, Asim Rizwan briefed the delegates on the historical and cultural significance of the museum’s extensive collections, particularly those representing the Gandhara, Indus Valley, Harappa, and Mohenjo Daro civilizations.
He highlighted the museum’s role in preserving Pakistan’s rich archaeological and artistic heritage.
Museum Information Officer Rabia Basri guided the delegation through various sections, providing insights into prehistoric stone tools, ancient weaponry, and artistic masterpieces. The visitors were taken on a comprehensive tour of the Gandhara Gallery, Jain Temple Gallery, Contemporary Paintings Gallery, Prehistoric and Industrial Gallery, and the Muslim Art and Heritage Gallery.
The delegates observed rare bronze artifacts from Harappa and Mohenjo Daro, weights and bullock carts from ancient settlements, and seals from the Indus Valley civilization. They also explored replica objects and pottery, gaining a deeper understanding of the artistic and commercial advancements of early civilizations.
During the briefing, the delegation learned that the Lahore Museum houses 15 galleries, each offering a unique insight into Pakistan’s rich and diverse history, culture, and artistic heritage.
Delegation member Muktadir Rashid Romeo expressed his appreciation to the Lahore Museum administration for their warm hospitality and the insightful tour. He commended their efforts in preserving and showcasing historical treasures, highlighting the museum’s role in promoting cultural understanding and heritage conservation.
