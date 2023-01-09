UrduPoint.com

Journalists' Delegation From D.I.Khan Calls On KP Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of journalists from D.I.Khan called on the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here at the Governor House and congratulated him on assuming his constitutional responsibilities.

A press release issued here on Monday said that the delegation was led by General Secretary of Bettani Press Club Nisar Bettani, Vice President of Digital Media Club Dera, Asad Abbas and Bureau Chief of Pashto news One Masroor Qureshi and discussed various challenges faced by the journalist community.

Talking to the representative delegation of journalists, the Governor said,"Journalists are the eyes and ears of the society as they point out real issues of the society while putting themselves in danger.

" He said that the government was aware of the problems of journalists and was trying to solve those. He assured the delegation that their problems would be solved on priority basis.

On this occasion, Governor Ghulam Ali congratulated D.I.Khan's senior journalist Nisar Bettani for being elected as General Secretary of Bettani Press club.

The delegation members included senior journalist of D.I.Khan and General Secretary of Bettani Press Club Nisar Bettani, Vice President of Digital Media Club Asad Abbas and Bureau Chief Pashto News.1 Masroor Qureshi.

