Journalists delegation to leave for China on June 23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :A 15-member journalists delegation would leave for China on June 23 for a five-day educational tour.

Director Multan Arts Council Sajjad Jahanian on Saturday said that the tour was arranged by Consulate People's Republic of China in line with programme "Understanding China".

He said that the tour would not only improve one-to-one interaction, but also help media persons to get aware from open door policy and economic reforms in China, he added.

He said that he was also a part of this delegation. During the visit, they would visit various multinational companies and the delegation would return on June 29.