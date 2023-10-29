Open Menu

Journalists' Delegation Visits UoS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Journalists' delegation visits UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A delegation of journalists from the National Press Club, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists visited the Department of Communication and Media Studies, University of Sargodha.

According to a press release issued by UoS here on Sunday, the delegation was led by Tariq Virk, General Secretary, Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists and included well-known journalists, analysts, reporters and editors from leading national tv channels and newspapers.

The delegation visited the state-of-the-art facilities in the Department of Communication and Media Studies and appreciated the TV studio, lab facilities, NLE Facility Lab, Digital Media Lab and University Campus Radio (VOV FM 98.

2).

The delegation also visited the Central library and highly appreciated the academic and research vision of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas. Professor Dr. Syed Hasan Raza Shirazi and Nauman Yasir Qureshi also informed them about the steps taken by the department to increase the capacity of the students.

Members of the delegation also gave an interview to Campus Varsity Radio and appreciated the efforts of Campus Radio.

They also appreciated enterprises journalism for focusing on the concept of "Journalism for All" and said that the institute and the National Press Club would start a joint project in which foreign scholars would impart training to journalists, and students would get internships at channels in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Sunday University Of Sargodha Media TV All From

Recent Stories

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to ..

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in S ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian ..

Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian University in Poland

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of the min ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with ..

DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with surging demand projections for ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

2 hours ago
 GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

16 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

17 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan