Journalists' delegation visits UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A delegation of journalists from the National Press Club, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists visited the Department of Communication and Media Studies, University of Sargodha.

According to a press release issued by UoS here on Sunday, the delegation was led by Tariq Virk, General Secretary, Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists and included well-known journalists, analysts, reporters and editors from leading national tv channels and newspapers.

The delegation visited the state-of-the-art facilities in the Department of Communication and Media Studies and appreciated the TV studio, lab facilities, NLE Facility Lab, Digital Media Lab and University Campus Radio (VOV FM 98.

2).

The delegation also visited the Central library and highly appreciated the academic and research vision of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas. Professor Dr. Syed Hasan Raza Shirazi and Nauman Yasir Qureshi also informed them about the steps taken by the department to increase the capacity of the students.

Members of the delegation also gave an interview to Campus Varsity Radio and appreciated the efforts of Campus Radio.

They also appreciated enterprises journalism for focusing on the concept of "Journalism for All" and said that the institute and the National Press Club would start a joint project in which foreign scholars would impart training to journalists, and students would get internships at channels in Islamabad.