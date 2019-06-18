Journalists demand Fawad Chaudhry to publicly apologise to Sami Ibrahim

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) Journalists are demanding Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry to publicly apologise to Sami Ibrahim for slapping him.

Saeed Qazi, while regretting the incident, said that journalists are thankful to the prime minister for contacting Sami Ibrahim to express displeasure over the slapping incident.

He said that this has calmed Sami Ibrahim down but Fawad Chaudhry’s attitude is unbearable.

The journalist said that the minister misused politics, adding that he will discuss the issue regularly until he apologises for his behaviour.

Saeed Qazi further said that Fawad Chaudhry only indirectly apologised to Sami Ibrahim which is unacceptable.

“When he slapped in public, he should apologise in public too. Come on tv and apologise to Sami Ibrahim,” he said.

Fawad Hussain has decided to apologise for slapping journalist Sami Ibrahim.

When a TV reporter asked Fawad Chaudhry about his take on the Sami Ibrahim incident as there is a social media campaign against him, he said, “This is not some Anupam Kher or Dilip Kumar’s slap that a social media campaign is being carried out against it.”

He said that he will apologise to Sami Ibrahim, there’s no issue about it.

Taking notice of the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned Sami Ibrahim.

PM Imran had regretted the incident and said that he would not allow anyone to hurt someone’s feelings.

Taking notice of the incident, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not encourage any act hurting someone’s self-esteem, intentionally or unintentionally. The prime minister said that media and democracy go hand in hand.

He further said that difference of opinions should not be taken personally.

Fawad Chaudhry had slapped journalist Sami Ibrahim at a recent wedding in Faisalabad.

Fawad Chaudhary alleged that the journalist had demanded Rs200 million for advertisements for BOL TV of fake degrees fame while he was the information minister.

He said that Sami Ibrahim started blackmailing him when he refused to provide him the revenue for ads.

Meanwhile, Sami Ibrahim had registered an FIR against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for slapping him.

Sami Ibrahim in his FIR had requested the authorities to take legal action against Fawad Chaudhry and register a case against him for abusing him and threatening him of dangerous consequences.