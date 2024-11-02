Open Menu

Journalists Enjoy Freedom In Pakistan: Governor Tessori

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, on the occasion of International Day of Ending Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, said this year's theme reminded us of the need for strong measures to protect journalists.

He said today, we have to remember those journalists, who have sacrificed their lives to serve the truth.

The Governor Tessori said that the declaration of this day November 2 by the United Nations is a commitment to protecting journalists and bring those, who attack them to justice.

He was of the view that the role of journalists in the establishment and continuity of democracy is commendable.

Tessori said that journalists have complete freedom in Pakistan and they were playing the role of eyes and ears in the society.

He also condemned attacks on journalists in Gaza.

