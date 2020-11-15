UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalists, Families Visit Takht -i- Bahi Heritage Sites

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Journalists, families visit Takht -i- Bahi heritage sites

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Archeological and Museum Department on Sunday arranged a recreational visit for journalists and their families to historic Takht-i-Bahi world heritage site.

The officials of Archaeology department briefed the delegation about the historic Gandhara remains and site history.

The visiting journalists lauded the efforts of KP govt to preserve this historical site.

These archaeological sites considered most sacred for the Buddhists all over the world.

It is considered one of the most well-structured Buddhist monasteries.

Directorate of Archaeology and Museums KP said that government was making all out efforts and utilizing available resources to preserve and protect the rich archaeological heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A number of initiatives are being taken to promote and develop culture and religious tourism by exploring and developing archaeological treasures, aimed at preserving archaeological sites and making these spots hubs of activities for tourism.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit SITE Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

ECI receives high score of AA with stable outlook ..

16 minutes ago

ADNOC to seize opportunities to further unlock val ..

16 minutes ago

UAE expands Golden Residency programme

31 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

31 minutes ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual to meet in D ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.