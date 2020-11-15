Journalists, families visit Takht -i- Bahi heritage sites

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Archeological and Museum Department on Sunday arranged a recreational visit for journalists and their families to historic Takht-i-Bahi world heritage site.

The officials of Archaeology department briefed the delegation about the historic Gandhara remains and site history.

The visiting journalists lauded the efforts of KP govt to preserve this historical site.

These archaeological sites considered most sacred for the Buddhists all over the world.

It is considered one of the most well-structured Buddhist monasteries.

Directorate of Archaeology and Museums KP said that government was making all out efforts and utilizing available resources to preserve and protect the rich archaeological heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A number of initiatives are being taken to promote and develop culture and religious tourism by exploring and developing archaeological treasures, aimed at preserving archaeological sites and making these spots hubs of activities for tourism.