Open Menu

Journalists Helping To Achieve Sustainable Development Goals: António Guterres

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Journalists helping to achieve Sustainable Development Goals: António Guterres

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that Journalists and the media fulfill a vital role in society, upholding and enabling democracy and holding power to account.

They are essential to strong and accountable institutions and to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, he said this in a message on the International Day to end impunity for crimes against Journalists.

He highlighted the important position that puts journalists at risk and commitment to investigating and revealing the truth means they are often targeted for attack, illegal detention, and even death.

In 2022, according to UNESCO, at least 88 journalists were killed for doing their jobs – a sharp increase from the preceding years. The current conflict in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory is taking a horrific toll on journalists.

But the majority of journalists who are killed are not war reporters; they are working in countries that are at peace, investigating corruption, trafficking, human rights violations, and environmental issues.

I am deeply alarmed by these figures and by the rise in threats of all kinds against journalists. Detention of journalists is at an all-time high. Online harassment of journalists, particularly women, is being used as a tool to silence them.

He said that we need better safeguards to defend the journalists who are keeping us informed.

On the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, we call on all States to prevent violence against journalists, to provide a safe environment for them to go about their jobs, to bring to justice those who commit crimes against journalists and media workers, and to ensure support for victims and survivors.

Today and every day, we are grateful to the journalists and all media professionals who risk their health and lives to keep us informed, and to keep the truth alive, he said.

Related Topics

Attack Corruption United Nations Israel Democracy Women Media All From Jobs

Recent Stories

AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

24 minutes ago
 Microsoft Chairman and CEO highlights AI innovatio ..

Microsoft Chairman and CEO highlights AI innovation in transforming the UAE’s ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart in I ..

UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart in India strengthen educational co ..

54 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution receives Preside ..

National Human Rights Institution receives President of the Organisation of Isla ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Fe ..

Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Feb 8

3 hours ago
 Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for lau ..

Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for launch of 2023 Adventure and Camp ..

4 hours ago
Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with ..

Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with first luxury liner docking at ..

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

5 hours ago
 UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes ..

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability i ..

5 hours ago
 EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand ..

EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand Defense and Security Exhibiti ..

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’

5 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six internati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six international companies

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan