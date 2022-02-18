UrduPoint.com

Journalists Hold Protest Against Murder, Registration Of False Cases Against Saadullah Memon, Athar Mateen

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 05:31 PM

The Hyderabad Union of Journalists-Workers (HUJ) on Friday staged a protest demonstration against the registration of false cases against Hafiz Saadullah Memon, a journalist from Sujawal, and the murder of Sama TV journalist Athar Mateen in Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Union of Journalists-Workers (HUJ) on Friday staged a protest demonstration against the registration of false cases against Hafiz Saadullah Memon, a journalist from Sujawal, and the murder of Sama tv journalist Athar Mateen in Karachi.

A large number of journalists, members of Hyderabad news Cameramen Association and Sujawal's journalist Hafiz Saadullah participated in the protest which condemned registration of false cases against the journalist.

The participants of the protest chanted slogans against murder of Sama TV producer in Karachi and registration of fake FIR's against Sujawal based journalist Hafiz Saadullah.

President HUJ-Workers Nasir Sheikh, General Secretary Amjad islam, Secretary Hyderabad Press Club Iqbal Malah, Irfan Arain and others demanded arrest of the culprits involved in murder of Sama TV journalist Athar Mateen in Karachi and withdrawal of fake cases against Sujawal based journalist Hafiz Saad.

They demanded of the Sindh Chief Minister and IG Sindh to take notice of the incidents against journalists and take action against persons responsible for wrong doings.

