Journalists Hold Protest Against Publication Of Blasphemous Caricatures

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:42 PM

The Journalist fraternity on Thursday took out a rally against publication of blasphemous caricatures and irresponsible comments of French president Emmanuel Macron against Islam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ):The Journalist fraternity on Thursday took out a rally against publication of blasphemous caricatures and irresponsible comments of French president Emmanuel Macron against Islam.

On call of the Hyderabad Union of Journalist (HUJ) journalists and media workers came out of the press club to condemn anti Islam move patronized by French government and demanded complete economic boycott of products of French origin in Pakistan.

They also chanted slogans against French president Emmanuel Macron for his irresponsible comments and support for the publication of blasphemous caricatures.

They said republication of such blasphemous caricatures had enraged billions of Muslims in the world as they could not allow any one to disrespect our Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The protesters led by senior journalist Hameed Rehman also called upon the world community and Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) to strongly lodge protest with French government against blasphemous acts that might prove to be a hammer blow for inter religious harmony in the world.

They also called for a complete boycott of French products in Pakistan and cutting of diplomatic relations with France.

