Journalist's House Attacked With Hand Grenade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Some Unknown persons attacked the house of a Parachinar-based senior journalist, Mohammad Ali Turi with hand grenade followed an attempt of putting it on fire, police said on Wednesday

Mohammad Ali Turi is the producer of a local radio and a private tv channel. The attack damaged different sections of the house including rooms, beside damaging doors, windowpanes and a vehicle parked inside the house. However, his family remained safe and unhurt.

The unknown attackers, in a bid to put the house on fire also put woods and other equipment on fire.

Talking to media at the residence of Mohammad Ali Turi, the District Police Officer (DPO), Kurram said that an FIR of the incident had been registered and a joint committee had also been formed for conducting investigation into the incident on modern lines, saying the culprits would be arrested soon.

Addressing a joint press conference, President Kurram Press Club, Ali Afzal Afzaal and President Kurram Union of Journalists, Azmat Alizai strongly condemned the incident and demanded the arrest of the involved culprits and provision of protection to journalists.

