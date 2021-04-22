UrduPoint.com
Journalists Impersonator Held, Weapon Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Journalists impersonator held, weapon recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :CIA police staff have arrested two people for allegedly posing themselves as journalists and recovered a weapon maintained without license from their possession.

Official sources disclosed Thursday that Sheikh Tuseef and his fellow Irfan alias Fani were held from Jamal road, near Taleri Canal after raid conducted on tip off.

They were shifted to CIA staff center here.

According to police, the accused were involved in weapons trafficking and doing that business for the past many months.

The accused admitted to have at least three illegal pistols during primarily investigation. Sheikh Tuseef used to be impersonated himself as member of some independent media group. He was also held suspected for blackmailing minors by subjecting them to sexual abuse. Police claimed to have found many other stark revelations during investigation which was underway.

