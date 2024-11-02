Journalists In IIOJK Face Harsh Victimization For Reporting Truth: Report
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Journalists are working in the most trying conditions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), facing severe repercussions for reporting the truth and ground realities of the territory.
A report released by Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, today, said the BJP-led Indian government is using black laws and undemocratic tactics to strangulate media in the occupied territory.
The report lamented that prominent Kashmiri journalists like lrfan Meraaj, Majid Hyderi and Sajjad Gul are currently facing detentions under draconian laws. It pointed out that the victimization of journalists in IIOJK has increased manifold since August 05, 2019, when the BJP-led Indian government repealed special constitutional status of the territory.
The report said journalists in IIOJK face killings, murder attempts, arrests and threats at the hands of Indian forces’ personnel on a regular basis and a number of media persons have been killed and scores injured since 1989 in IIOJK.
It said India has made independent journalism almost impossible in IIOJK after introducing the so-called media policy in 2020. Journalists are harassed, abducted, threatened and tortured just for doing their job in IIOJK, it deplored.
The report asserts that the Indian government wants to hide the ground realities from the world by criminalizing journalism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It calls on the international community must come forward to rescue independent media in the territory and pressure New Delhi to allow media outlets to operate freely.
Since assuming power in 2014, the BJP government has arrested over 20 journalists in IIOJK and India, including Aasif Sultan, Fahad Shah, Irfan Meraaj, Majid Hyderi, Sajjad Gul, Manan Dar, Qazi Shibli, Kamran Yousuf, Baltej Pannu, Santosh Yadav, Somaru Nag, Surinder Singh, Vinod Verma, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Siddique Kappan, Tanveer Warsi, Ashutosh Negi, Prabir Purkayastha, Rajeev Sharma, Mohammad Jamaludin, Wasim Akram Tyagi, and Zakir Ali Tyagi.
Recent Stories
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Irfan Siddiqui says Imran Khan's expectations will be shattered2 minutes ago
-
Daylong medical camp held2 minutes ago
-
Polio Eradication Efforts Yield Success in Villages of Hyderabad district2 minutes ago
-
Action taken against land mafia in Cholistan12 minutes ago
-
2000-litre adulterated milk discarded12 minutes ago
-
Seminar held at Cholistan Veterinary University22 minutes ago
-
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points29 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 600-litre substandard milk52 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets newly appointed Frontier Constabulary Officers, emphasizes role in security, publ ..1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 118,400 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
DG met predicts dry weather until mid-November2 hours ago
-
Woman dies in roof-collapse incident2 hours ago