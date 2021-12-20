UrduPoint.com

'Journalists In India Facing Intimidation By Hindutva Forces ': Report

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 09:50 AM

'Journalists in India facing intimidation by Hindutva forces ': report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Journalists in India are increasingly facing intimidation by Hindutva forces for running stories critical of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, said journalists are facing an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in Modi's India as police violence against journalist has witnessed surge in India.

It said, journalists are threatened and abused on social media by the Hindutva brigade for exposing Modi government's failures and charged for covering violent attacks on Muslims by Hindu fanatics.

The report deplored that Modi regime was harassing and booking journalists for reporting truth in IIOJK and are being targeted to hide ground realities from the world.

It maintained that Modi-led BJP regime was using cruel methods to muzzle press in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding that since 05 August 2019, journalists had reported an intensified crackdown by the authorities in the territory.

Indian police have clamped new curbs on journalists restricting them from live coverage of cordon and search operations (CASOs) and anti-India protests in the occupied territory. Kashmir Press Club has described the new police advisory as part of the string of measures taken by the Indian authorities to suppress freedom of the press in IIOJK.

"For reporting truth, journalists are facing state repression in IIOJK. Hindutva assault on media must serve as a wake-up call for global media organizations," the report added.

The Hindutva assault on journalists is a wake-up call for the global media organizations.

