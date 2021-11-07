Journalists in Sindh facing threats over speaking truth

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Life in Sindh province seems to be getting tough for journalists speaking and writing the truth which usually becomes life threatening or expensive for them.

One of such fearless journalists was Aziz Memon (Shaheed) who belonged to Mehrabpur Tehsil of Nowshero Feeroze District of Sindh. It has been19 months since the brutal murder of Aziz Memon Shaheed and his family is still waiting for justice and passing a miserable life.

Aziz Memon, a correspondent of Sindhi news Channel and Sindhi Daily Kawish earned a reputation in the field of journalism in Nowshera Feroz District after his 30 years of journalistic life. He also provided excellent coverage of major events and did the last important coverage of his life during the train march of PPPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in November 2019.

According to media reports, the slain journalist started interviewing men and women of Jogi community at Mehrabpur station in which its community members, while giving live views to the journalist on KTN News, revealed that they have been brought to Mehrabpur station on the promise of paying Rs. 2,000. After this episode, Aziz Memon received life threats from various influential people, resulting severe mental pressure on him. He also informed the Federal and provincial government office bearers about these threats during his life.

In an interview to a private tv channel in Islamabad, he also mentioned about threats being received from influential people' of the area. He also named those influential people' and told the media about threats to him of serious repercussions.

On February 16, 2020, he was brutally killed and his body was dumped in Guddu mines near Mehrabpur.

After 19 months of this tragic incident, the heirs of the deceased including his elder brother Hafeez-ur-Rehman Memon, the widow of the martyr, two daughters and as many sons were still waiting for justice.

The victim family is in miserable condition and the main accused in the incident are still at-large' and could not be arrested even after 19 months.

Hafeez-ur-Rehman, brother of the slain journalist and his widow are also facing financial crisis. The entire family is dependent on elder brother of deceased while the commitment made by provincial ministers and advisors have not been fulfilled about giving a job to his son. The family has appealed the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Army Chief, Chief Minister Sindh and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to save the children from poverty.

In this regard, journalist Ghulam Mustafa Tahir said that the victim always practiced fair journalism and sacrificed his life for the truth. It is a fact that the slain journalist was receiving threats of serious consequences. It is an on-the-record that he alleged about receiving threats. Journalist Munawar Hussain said that journalists all over Sindh but also across the country seem to be suffering from insecurity. He (Aziz Memon) has lost his life after being subjected to the worst torture.

Particularly, the journalists of Sindh were being targeted by feudal lords, many of them has either said goodbye to journalism or has confined themselves away from journalistic activities, he added.