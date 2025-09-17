Open Menu

Journalists In Wana Face Threats Over Extortion Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Journalists in Wana face threats over extortion reports

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Local journalists in Wana, South Waziristan are facing serious threats following their reporting on the arrest of individuals involved in extortion cases.

Members of the Wana Press Club have reported receiving threatening phone calls, messages, and social media posts from relatives and associates of the detained suspects.

The police, while confirming the arrest of two individuals, have not yet provided effective security to the journalists, leaving them feeling vulnerable and at risk.

Aurangzeb Mehsud, the central president of the Tribal Union of Journalists, has called on the government to take immediate notice of the situation.

He demanded the arrest of those responsible for the threats and the provision of proper security for the journalists.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October

17 minutes ago
 'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras ..

'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad ..

Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi

47 minutes ago
 EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabi ..

EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices

47 minutes ago
 Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamesco ..

Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025

2 hours ago
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

2 hours ago
 'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dh ..

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trad ..

14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'

3 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kic ..

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

4 hours ago
 Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan