Journalists in Wana face threats over extortion reports

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Local journalists in Wana, South Waziristan are facing serious threats following their reporting on the arrest of individuals involved in extortion cases.

Members of the Wana Press Club have reported receiving threatening phone calls, messages, and social media posts from relatives and associates of the detained suspects.

The police, while confirming the arrest of two individuals, have not yet provided effective security to the journalists, leaving them feeling vulnerable and at risk.

Aurangzeb Mehsud, the central president of the Tribal Union of Journalists, has called on the government to take immediate notice of the situation.

He demanded the arrest of those responsible for the threats and the provision of proper security for the journalists.