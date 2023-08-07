Journalists, media organizations rally behind PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023

The journalists' community and media organizations on Monday voiced support for the PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023 during a meeting of the Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The journalists' community and media organizations on Monday voiced support for the PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023 during a meeting of the Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting.

However, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced withdrawal of the bill for its further fine-tuning.

The meeting of the Senate panel was chaired by Senator Fawzia Arshad and attended by the representatives of journalists and media organizations, including Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors and Pakistan Broadcasting Association, senators and other stakeholders.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said it was the government's desire to abolish the old black law of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) introduced by a dictator.

The minister said while during past four years in the opposition, she worked with the media representatives on the legislation. With all sincerity they put in hard work for drafting the legislation and ever made any compromise on constitutional and democratic norms and traditions.

However, she respected the reservations of some stakeholders about certain clauses of the bill, she added.

"We will never compromise on the constitutional rights of media, freedom of expression and civil liberties," she said, adding she always fought together with the media personnel against oppression, dictatorship and fascism.

"We cannot take any action that creates the impression that we do not value the freedom of the media," she maintained.

The minister said media organizations and other stakeholders were part of the consultation from day one as she had promised that efforts would be made for unanimous approval of the bill.

She said Article 19 was inserted in the PEMRA bill to ensure freedom of expression in the country.

Marriyum said she respected the views of all members and stakeholders on the bill, and was not stressing on its adoption by the committee. The next elected government would hopefully got the the bill approved from the Parliament with consensus, she added.

She would play her part to take the bill forward irrespective of the fact who came to power after the general elections, she said.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt said after many a years a bill was introduced for the welfare of journalists and media workers.

He appealed that the bill should not be withdrawn as it would be helpful in the protection of rights of journalists who were facing difficult times due to non-payment of salaries.

PBA Chairman Shakeel Masood said the bill was need of the hour for the media workers and the entire media industry and it should not be withdrawn.

Senator Kamran Michael that even if entire bill could not be passed, the clauses beneficial for working journalists should be adopted.

APNS President Sarmad Ali said each and every clause of the bill was finalised after thorough consultations with all stakeholders and the APNS fully supported it.

Mir Ibrahim said that it was an important bill for the welfare of media workers and should not be withdrawn.

Journalists present at the venue stood up on their seats and expressed their full support for the bill.

The committee members also said that the bill should be adopted as all the efforts made during past one year would be wasted in case of withdrawal.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized on keeping the bill on the agenda and going on with the deliberation process, particularly with regard to amendments related to the physical and financial security of journalists.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed advocated for the passage of non-controversial amendments.

To further refine the bill and address matters related to Parliamentary oversight, the Tribunal, Council of Complaints, and submitted amendments, the information minister intimated the call for restarting consultations.

In accordance with the Rules of Procedure and conduct of business in the Senate, 2012, the bill was officially withdrawn, as announced by the Chair.

Senators Irfan Siddiqui, Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Kamran Michael, Waqar Mehdi, Anwar Lal Dean, Kamran Murtaza, and Mushtaq Ahmed attended the meeting. Senior officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, senior journalists, and the PEMRA chairman were also present.

The meeting concluded, intending to refine the bill to ensure its effectiveness in regulating the electronic media landscape in Pakistan.